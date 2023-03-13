Insider Buying: Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Acquires A$15,505.70 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Rating) insider Harry Konstantinou acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$15,505.70 ($10,406.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. As of August 18, 2022, the company operated approximately 152 health clubs under the Club Lime and Hiit Republic brand names within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia; and approximately 200 franchised health clubs under the Plus Fitness brand in Australia, New Zealand, and India.

