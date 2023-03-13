Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Sells £70,920.58 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($85,282.08).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,263.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.52).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

