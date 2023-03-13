Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $792,967.68 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73.

Equinix Trading Down 2.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $665.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $708.05 and a 200-day moving average of $651.93. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.