Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $15,138.50 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $15,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,284,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ShotSpotter

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.