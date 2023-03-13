Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $317.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.82.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $280.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,672.67 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average of $277.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,080. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

