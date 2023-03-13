Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Financial Analysis

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Integer $1.38 billion 1.77 $66.38 million $1.98 36.94

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fc Global Realty and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75%

Summary

Integer beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

