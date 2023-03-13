Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

