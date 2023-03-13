Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.24% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.