Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VCV opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

