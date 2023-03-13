Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.