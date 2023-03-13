Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IHIT stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
