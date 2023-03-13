Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

