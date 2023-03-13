Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $9.72 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.