Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

