Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $4.33.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
