Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

