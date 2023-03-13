Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VGM opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 262,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.