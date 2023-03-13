iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $68.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

