iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.