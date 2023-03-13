iSpecimen (ISPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen Price Performance

iSpecimen stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.