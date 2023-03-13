iSpecimen (ISPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iSpecimen stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
