Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,138 shares of company stock worth $7,655,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.64, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

