Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,251,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.