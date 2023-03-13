Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 180.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 73.7% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

About NortonLifeLock

NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

