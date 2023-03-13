Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 129,965 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,965 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

