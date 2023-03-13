James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.