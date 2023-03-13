Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,875.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,797.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 13,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 101,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,959.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 955,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,847,000 after purchasing an additional 908,867 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

