Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

