Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Klabin Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.0105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Klabin

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLBAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.