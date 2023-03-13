KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance
KNOP opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.
KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 4.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley reduced their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.