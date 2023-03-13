KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOP opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley reduced their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

