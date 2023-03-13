Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $29.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kohl’s Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

