Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,258 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Koninklijke Philips worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $16.40 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

