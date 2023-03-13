Kopin (KOPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kopin Stock Performance
Shares of KOPN opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.48. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Institutional Trading of Kopin
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kopin (KOPN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.