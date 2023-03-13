Kopin (KOPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.48. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kopin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

