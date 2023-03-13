KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Stock Down 0.2 %

KPT stock opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

About KP Tissue

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

