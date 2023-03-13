Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 119.2% in February

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.10 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 375 ($4.51) in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.27) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

