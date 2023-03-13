Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $1,242,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after buying an additional 1,321,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

LYV stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.