Loblaw Companies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$115.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$117.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.19. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$105.57 and a 1 year high of C$126.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

