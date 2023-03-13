Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

LVLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

