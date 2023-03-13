Luna Innovations (LUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luna Innovations Price Performance
LUNA opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNA. StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.
