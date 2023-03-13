Luna Innovations (LUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LUNA opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNA. StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

