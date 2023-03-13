Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Director Isiah Thomas III Sells 931 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

