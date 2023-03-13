Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 407,050 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,939.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,165.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,501,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,975 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,558.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 44,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

