Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $128.55 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

