Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,742,252 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $103,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $341.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.33 and a 200-day moving average of $345.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.