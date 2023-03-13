Maven Securities LTD Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $80.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $98.54.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.