Maven Securities LTD Has $964,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 388,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,334,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 750,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.