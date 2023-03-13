Maven Securities LTD Sells 3,207 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -899.89%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

