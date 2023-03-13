MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte Stock Down 4.6 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MaxCyte by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MaxCyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MaxCyte by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MaxCyte by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

