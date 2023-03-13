McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MUX opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUX. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

