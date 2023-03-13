McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
McEwen Mining Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE MUX opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUX. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
