McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.
McEwen Mining Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:MUX opened at C$9.89 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The firm has a market cap of C$469.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
