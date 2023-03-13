Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 277,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.