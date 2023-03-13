Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.03. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.