Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.03. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

