Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.43 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.