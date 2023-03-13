Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 397 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,509 shares of company stock worth $9,315,742. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.05 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

